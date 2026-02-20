Sudan: U.S. Treasury Sanctions Sudan's RSF Commanders, Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

opinion

United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned three commanders of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) today.

These individuals were involved in the RSF's 18-month siege of and eventual capture of El-Fasher, in which the RSF perpetrated a horrific campaign of ethnic killings, torture, starvation, and sexual violence, according to the Treasury.

"The United States calls on the RSF to commit to a humanitarian ceasefire immediately. We will not tolerate this ongoing campaign of terror and senseless killing in Sudan," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "Without a swift end, Sudan's civil war risks further destabilizing the region, creating conditions for terrorist groups to grow and threaten the safety and interests of the United States."

US's action came following UK's and EU's designation of the same individuals. Sudan's conflict has provoked the world's worst ongoing humanitarian crisis with over 150,000 having been killed and more than 14 million displaced.

Elfateh Abdullah Idris Adam (Idris), also known as "Abu Lulu," is an RSF brigadier general who filmed himself in El-Fasher killing unarmed civilians and bragging about killing thousands. Gedo Hamdan Ahmed Mohamed (Gedo), also known as "Abu Shok," is an RSF major general who has served as the commander for North Darfur since 2021, and Tijani Ibrahim Moussa Mohamed (Tijani), also known as "Al Zeir Salem," is an RSF field commander. During their respective tenures as RSF leaders, the RSF besieged and captured El-Fasher, and its fighters were documented massacring thousands and committing abductions, torture, and sexual and gender-based violence. Gedo and Tijani were filmed at an abandoned SAF base in El-Fasher following its capture by the RSF, reads the Treasury statement.

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons in the US or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.