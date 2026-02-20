South Africa: One Injured After Ekurhuleni Factory Fire - South African News Briefs - February 20, 2026

One Injured After Ekurhuleni Factory Fire

A fire at the Rolfes Chemical Factory has one person in hospital after sustaining second-degree burns from a factory fire still raging in Ekurhuleni, reports EWN. The incident forced hundreds of workers and nearby companies to evacuate, while surrounding streets were shut down for safety. Manufacturing at neighbouring factories was also halted after the fire, which involved highly flammable chemicals. According to the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services, the blaze was sparked when a volatile chemical ignited while being offloaded from a truck into storage tanks.

Families Hold Vigil for Five Trapped Miners

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In Kimberley, emotions are running high as families of the five miners trapped underground at the Ekapa Minerals mine wait desperately for news, reports SABC News. Residents held a candlelight vigil outside the mine to support the affected families, many of whom say the uncertainty has become unbearable. The wife of a 42-year-old miner said the lack of concrete updates is causing intense distress, with rescue teams still pumping water before they can begin search operations. Community members expressed solidarity and prayed for strength for the families, while Ekapa Minerals is expected to issue an update on the rescue mission ahead of a visit by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

MPs Warn Corruption Probe is Paralysing Police Oversight

Political parties in Parliament are increasingly worried that the ad hoc committee probing police corruption is disrupting the work of the justice and police committees, reports EWN. Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip George Michalakis has informed Parliament's presiding officers that the committees have not sat for months and are neglecting important oversight work. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi echoed the concern, noting the delays are affecting the police committee's planned inquiry into crime in Cape Town. The ad hoc committee is not due to conclude its work until the end of March, meaning the justice and police committees would not have sat for six months to deal with their oversight responsibilities.

More South African news