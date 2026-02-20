Sudan: UN Security Council - Sudan Urges International Pressure On Regional Sponsor to Halt Arms Supplies to Rebel Militia

Port Sudan — Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Al-Harith Idris, welcomed the Saudi-American-Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the war in Sudan, stating that Sudan's channels remain open for constructive engagement with the proposal and expressing hope that the United States will leverage its influence to help bring the conflict to a halt.

Addressing a Security Council session on Sudan on Thursday, Ambassador Idris affirmed Sudan's commitment to constructive engagement with the United States in pursuit of peace. He added, "We call for pressure to be exerted on the regional sponsor to cease supplying the militia with military equipment."

He praised the American position on the war in Sudan, describing it as significantly more advanced than those of other mediators and reflective of a serious commitment, particularly following President Donald Trump's pledge to end the war after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He underscored Sudan's support for the Saudi-American-Egyptian engagement aimed at halting hostilities, citing President Trump's clear commitment to ending the war and aggression.

"We call for measures to stop the flow and transfer of weapons to the militia and the support it receives," he said, explaining that the war of aggression waged by regional and international forces in cooperation with political activists allied with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left Sudan with a single option: confronting an existential threat in order to preserve the state.

Ambassador Idris commended repeated statements by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding pressure on the militia and its regional backers to halt arms shipments and flows, as well as his condemnation of violations committed by the rebel militia against Sudanese civilians.

He further stated that misleading narratives have circulated about the war in Sudan under the pretext of combating the Muslim Brotherhood, whose long rule was ended by the December Revolution in 2019. He stressed that Sudan is engaged in a fierce war being confronted by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) with broad popular support and national backing.

The Ambassador indicated that the Government of Sudan is now returning to Khartoum and engaging positively with the African Union, the United Nations, and regional organizations, resuming its activities within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and maintaining communication with the international community and the United States. He affirmed the commitment of the civilian Government of Hope to launch an inclusive national dialogue.

Sudan, he stated, aspires to bring the war of aggression to an end, recalling that the Government has already submitted its comprehensive roadmap for ending the conflict to the Security Council. He underscored the continued efforts of the civilian Government of Hope to secure peace grounded in national ownership, advance the transitional process, and pave the way for elections that will enable the Sudanese people to freely exercise their democratic will.

Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations expressed appreciation to all countries engaging constructively with the Sudanese people, stating: "We thank Massad Boulos for his serious and sustained engagement on Sudan in support of efforts to end the war."

He further reaffirmed Sudan's resolve to counter attempts to establish a parallel administration in areas under the control of the rebel militia, which he said are being facilitated by certain neighbouring states.