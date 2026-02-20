Kenya Railways Begins Preparations for Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba SGR Phases 2b and 2c

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has commenced preparations for the construction of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Phases 2B and 2C.

The railway operator, in partnership with the National Land Commission (NLC), has deployed survey teams to the proposed Kisumu Terminus site, marking the boundaries for Phase 2B.

In a statement, Kenya Railways said the exercise involves identifying project boundaries, confirming affected land parcels, and measuring land sizes to facilitate the gazettement process.

The survey teams are using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, a modern satellite-based system, to ensure precise and reliable measurements.

The preparatory work marks a key milestone in the expansion of Kenya's SGR network, which aims to enhance regional connectivity and boost trade along the Nairobi-Kisumu-Malaba corridor.