Zimbabwe: Bedbug Outbreak Hits Mbare Flats As Harare Warns of Enforcement Action

The City of Harare has confirmed a fresh outbreak of bedbugs locally known as tsikidzi in several apartment blocks in Mbare and surrounding areas.

Affected buildings include Nenyere, Matererini, Matapi, Shawasha and the Mbare flats complex. A similar infestation was reported last year.

In a statement issued yesterday, the council linked the resurgence to imported second-hand clothing, commonly referred to as mabhero.

The city's Health Department has begun a targeted chemical spraying programme across all affected blocks and nearby areas from 19 February 2026.

Residents have been urged to cooperate fully with spraying teams by granting access to their homes, opening all living spaces and removing clutter such as old furniture, cardboard boxes and other unnecessary items.

They have also been advised to pull beds and wardrobes away from walls before treatment begins.

City authorities further recommended that bedding and clothing be washed prior to spraying and that children be kept away during the process.

The City of Harare warned that non-compliance could undermine efforts to contain the infestation.

"Failure to grant access to spraying teams increases the risk of continued infestation and re-infestation of neighbouring rooms and blocks. As such, appropriate action will be taken on non-compliant residents, without any further warning, to ensure successful control of bed bugs," the City said

To curb the spread, residents have been urged to avoid purchasing or bringing in second-hand clothes, mattresses or furniture without thoroughly inspecting them first.

The council also called on households to reduce overcrowding and clutter, regularly clean sleeping areas and furniture seams, seal cracks in walls and floors where bedbugs may hide and immediately report any sightings to local health officials.

The latest outbreak adds to growing public health concerns in densely populated suburbs where infestations can spread rapidly if not swiftly contained.