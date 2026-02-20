Zimbabwe: Trial of Harare Headmaster Stalls As State Produces Fresh Evidence

The trial of a headmaster at Ridge Primary School, Ridgeview Belvedere, Harare and his 71-year-old relative accused of defrauding the Registrar of Companies two years ago using a forged resolution for a local company T and J Investments (Pvt) Ltd failed to commence at the Harare Magistrates Court on Thursday after the State indicated it had just received new documents it intends to use during the trial.

Prosecutor Lawrence Gangarahwe said the State also intends to serve the documents on the defense.

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki remanded the matter to 2 March for trial commencement.

The State alleges that the accused persons, Thakorbhai Kanjee (73) and Jaya Kanjee misrepresented a forged resolution letter for a local company T and J Investments (Pvt) Ltd, to the Registrar of Companies two years ago, a move that deceived the office into awarding them 10 additional shares each without a co-director's consent.

According to court papers, the complainant is in this matter is Neeshta Urmila Patel (43) a director of T and J Investments (Pvt) Ltd, a company that rents out commercial buildings.

Both accused persons are also directors of the company and are the complainant's aunt and uncle.

It is the State's case that on 16 August 2024, the pair hatched a plan to defraud the complainant of her shares.

They allegedly submitted a fraudulent board resolution to the Registrar of Companies, purporting that all directors had authorized a restructuring of the company's shareholding.

Acting on this misrepresentation, the Registrar of Companies allotted 10 additional shares to each of the accused without the complainant's knowledge.

The matter was reported to the police on 11 March 2025, leading to their arrest on 14 July 2025.

The State alleges that the accused's actions prejudiced the good administration of T and J Investments.