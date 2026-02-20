Namibia: Katima Mulilo Police Officer Granted Bail in Extortion Case

A police officer arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of extortion and contravening the Anti-Corruption Act of 2003 has been released on bail following his appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court.

Eric Simataa (37) was granted bail of N$3 000 by magistrate Laina Namboga when he appeared in court on Thursday.

The court imposed several strict conditions on Simataa's release, including that he must reside at a fixed address at Katima Mulilo and must notify the investigating officer of any change in residence.

Additionally, the court has strictly prohibited him from having any contact with state witnesses, including the complainants and their father.

The matter was postponed to 16 April to allow Simataa time to apply for legal aid.

It is alleged that the officer used his official position for self-gratification by soliciting payments from the complainants, who had pending court cases, between December 2025 and February. Reports indicate that Simataa pressured these individuals to pay him N$1 000, promising to facilitate the withdrawal of their cases while threatening them with continued incarceration if they failed to comply.

Simataa was arrested after the Namibian Police received a tip-off from the father of the accused persons.

He allegedly accepted N$1 000 from the father, unaware that the police had photocopied the banknotes to serve as evidence. The original notes were recovered after the arrest, and the photocopies will be used as exhibits during the trial.

Last week, Simataa told the court he feared his long incarceration could cost him his job as a public servant after 30 days of being absent without approved leave.

Prosecutor Lewis Chigunwe represented the state.

- Nampa