Namibia: Mines Ministry Says Regulatory Powers Remain Unchanged

Minister of industries, mines, and energy Modestus Amutse says regulatory authority over mining and petroleum activities remains firmly within the ministry.

He adds that final decisions on petroleum licensing continue to rest with the minister under existing legal provisions.

Amutse made the remarks in parliament in response to questions from member of parliament Job Amupanda regarding claims that the petroleum licensing process is being controlled by oil and gas advisers based in the Presidency.

The minister says applications are submitted to the petroleum unit and assessed administratively by the commissioner of petroleum together with ministry management, who may make recommendations before a decision is taken.

"Ordinarily, when an application is submitted, it is received by the commissioner of petroleum and the petroleum unit. Together with management, they assess the application and may recommend to the minister whether to approve or decline it. That is the current process, and it remains in place unless and until the law is amended," Amutse says.

He emphasises that the process does not require binding approval from any advisory structure outside the ministry and that the authority to approve or reject applications remains with the minister.

Amutse has also addressed the local content policy, describing it as a cross-cutting issue affecting both mining and petroleum sectors and aimed at increasing Namibian participation in resource development through shareholding, beneficiation and broader economic inclusion.

"Local content is something I continue to promote, and the authority to do so remains in place unless the law changes. Even if legislative changes occur, this would not affect the local content component, as mining will remain under the ministry. Downstream petroleum activities will also remain under the ministry's mandate, and the ministry will continue to regulate and enforce local content requirements," he says.

The minister adds that oversight of mining and downstream petroleum activities will remain with the ministry even if future legislative amendments are introduced, while upstream petroleum activities are currently administered within the ministry until any legal changes are made.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah last year appointed Kornelia Shilunga and Carlo McLeod as special advisers in the Presidency to establish and manage the newly created upstream petroleum unit. The Presidency said at the time that the move was aimed at "maximising national benefits" from Namibia's emerging oil and gas sector.