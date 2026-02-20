Uganda: Museveni Signs Three Laws to Tighten Construction Standards and Boost Housing Finance

President Museven has signed three new laws aimed at strengthening regulation in Uganda's construction, housing finance and property valuation sectors, introducing tougher penalties for illegal structures and tighter oversight of mortgage and valuation professionals.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assented to the Building Control (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Mortgage Refinance Institutions Act, 2025, and the Valuation Act, 2025.

The President signed the legislation at State House Entebbe, marking a significant policy shift aimed at improving safety standards, strengthening housing finance systems, and professionalising valuation services in Uganda.

The Building Control (Amendment) Act, 2025 introduces tougher penalties for illegal construction and non-compliance with approved building standards.

The amendments are expected to enhance safety and accountability, particularly in rapidly expanding urban areas where unregulated construction has posed structural and public safety risks.

Under the Mortgage Refinance Institutions Act, 2025, the Bank of Uganda is empowered to regulate mortgage refinance institutions.

The move is intended to strengthen oversight of the housing finance sector and improve access to long-term financing for homeowners by providing a more structured refinancing framework.

Meanwhile, the Valuation Act, 2025 provides for the establishment of the Institute of Certified Valuers, which will oversee professional standards, registration and regulation of valuers in Uganda.

The law is expected to improve transparency, credibility and consistency in property valuation practices.

The enactment of the three laws is anticipated to streamline construction oversight, deepen the mortgage market and reinforce professional standards in valuation, supporting Uganda's urban development agenda and expanding housing sector.