Uganda: Ignore Claims That Uganda's Makerere University Has Postponed Its January 2026 Graduation Ceremony

Ignore claims that Uganda's Makerere University has postponed its January 2026 graduation ceremony

IN SHORT: Following the contentious January 2026 general election in Uganda, some social media posts claim that the upcoming graduation ceremony at Makerere University has been postponed. However, these claims are false.

"Makerere University has postponed its 76th graduation ceremony to the last week of February, with the administration citing the 2026 general elections that made it impossible to hold the event during the usual January period," reads a post on Facebook.

Makerere University is Uganda's largest and oldest institution of higher learning, located in the capital Kampala.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Uganda held general elections on 15 January. The election was characterised by arrests and violence reportedly resulting in the loss of lives, and an internet shutdown instituted by the government. Following the election day, tensions remained high with a crackdown targeting opposition members and supporters, where security forces claimed they were terrorists.

The claim that the graduation ceremony has been postponed has also been posted here and here.

But did Makerere University really postpone its graduation, citing the 2026 general election? We checked.

Graduation not postponed

Africa Check found no credible reports that Makerere University had postponed its January 2026 graduation ceremony.

On 29 January, the institution posted a screenshot of the circulating claim with the words "fake news" printed across it in red.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT! #Mak76thGrad has not been postponed. Dates remain 24th-27th February 2026 at the Freedom Square," reads the post on their official Facebook account.

Election periods are characterised by information overload. Be cautious and find news updates from trusted sources to avoid the spread of false information.

Claims that the graduation has been postponed should be ignored.