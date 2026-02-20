Zambia: Scam Alert - Zambia's Electoral Commission Is Not Hiring Through Dodgy Link

Scam alert: Zambia's electoral commission is not hiring through dodgy link

"Want to Apply For Positions at ECZ? Here's How," starts a message sent to Africa Check via WhatsApp.

The message claims that the Electoral Commission of Zambia, or ECZ, has various positions available for the country's August 2026 elections. ECZ is the independent electoral management body for the southern African country.

Part of the message reads:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The *Electoral Commission of Zambia*(_ECZ_) has opened an application portal to recruit new employees for the _*2025/2026 voter's registration exercise*_ to fill various temporary and permanent positions as part of preparations for the upcoming _*election. Applications are free and the hiring process has already begun.

It also includes an "important notice" stating that no application fees are required and telling readers to click on an attached link for "available positions".

The same message has also been circulating on Facebook.

Africa Check has previously debunked similar election-related job scams, so what's going on here?

We checked.

Phishing threat

We clicked the attached link and received a warning from our antivirus software about a potential threat.

The warning said the link would take us to a "dangerous website" that posed a phishing threat.

Phishing is a tactic used by scammers to trick users into handing over their personal information for fraudulent purposes.

The warning is a clear sign of a scam. If the message and the jobs were legit, the link would've directed us to the commission's official website.

'This notice is false'

On its verified Facebook page, ECZ posted a screenshot of the message with the word "FAKE" stamped across it.

"FAKE ONLINE RECRUITMENT," begins the commission's post.

"The Electoral Commission of Zambia has been alerted to a fake online recruitment notice currently circulating on social media. The Commission wishes to inform the public that this notice is false and should be disregarded."

The post continued to warn the public not to submit personal information or documents via unverified links.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Please be reminded that all job vacancies are advertised exclusively through the Commission's official platforms, including the website, ECZ Facebook, X (Twitter) and LinkedIn pages, as well as other reputable media outlets," the post said.

Tips for debunking election-related job scams

With several African countries holding elections in 2026, the circulation of such job scams on social media may increase. Here's what you should look out for.