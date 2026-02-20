Egypt's Breadfast Raises $50m Ahead of Series C and IPO Plans

Breadfast has raised $50 million in a pre-Series C round as the Egyptian e-commerce platform prepares for expansion and a larger fundraising in 2026. The round included Mubadala Investment Co., Olayan Financing Company, SBI Investment Co., a Saudi family office and other institutional investors. The funding will be used to expand infrastructure, scale logistics and explore entry into new African markets.

Founded in 2017 by Mostafa Amin, Muhammad Habib and Abdallah Nofal, Breadfast began as a bread delivery service in Cairo. It has since built a vertically integrated commerce platform offering groceries, pharmaceuticals, payments, private-label goods and branded coffee shops.

The company operates 47 fulfillment centers, 7 production facilities and 35 coffee outlets across Egypt. Private-label products account for about 40% of grocery sales. Breadfast lists about 7,000 stock keeping units, including more than 1,000 own-brand items.

The company aims to capture 3% of Egypt's $100 billion grocery market within 3 years.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Breadfast was valued at about $403 million in 2025, up from earlier levels, according to investor disclosures. The latest round is expected to support a full Series C in H1 2026, ahead of a potential global IPO.

In 2025, the company also secured $10 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and has a planned $13 million investment from the International Finance Corporation.

Key Takeaways

Egypt's tech sector has faced pressure since 2022 due to currency devaluation and funding slowdowns. Many startups cut costs or raised capital at lower valuations. Breadfast has taken a different path by investing in owned infrastructure rather than relying only on third-party suppliers. By controlling production and distribution, the company reduces exposure to import restrictions and price swings. Private-label goods provide higher margins and pricing control. High-frequency grocery purchases create recurring demand, which supports logistics density and cross-selling of financial services. Breadfast Pay, launched with Visa and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, positions the company to expand into digital payments and consumer finance. Egypt has a large unbanked population, and grocery platforms can serve as entry points for financial products. The next phase will test whether the company can replicate its model outside Egypt. Expansion into North or West Africa will require capital and local supply chains. If execution holds and revenue growth continues, Breadfast could become one of the few African commerce platforms to reach public markets in the coming years.