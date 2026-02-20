Morocco: Charikaty Raises $150,000 On Moroccan Investment Show

Morocco-based regtech startup Charikaty has raised MAD 1.5 million, or about $150,000, during Season 3 of "Qui Veut Investir Dans Mon Projet?" broadcast on national channel 2M.

The investment came from Ilan Benhaim, co-founder of Veepee and chairman of Endeavor Morocco, and Karim Amor, president of MeM by CGEM and founder of Epineon.ai.

Founded by Amr Mouaqit and Driss Sijelmassi, Charikaty provides fully digital company formation services in Morocco. The platform handles legal structuring, documentation, registration with government authorities, modifications, dissolution, trademark filing and ongoing compliance.

Morocco registers more than 90,000 new companies each year. Administrative procedures often involve paperwork and multiple in-person steps. Charikaty aims to centralize and digitize these processes through an online platform.

The company will use the new funding to improve its technology, expand operations across Morocco and scale services for small and medium-sized enterprises and Moroccans living abroad.

The move aligns with the government's "Maroc Digital 2030" strategy, which seeks to increase digital public services and support entrepreneurship.

Key Takeaways

Regtech platforms are gaining traction across North Africa as governments push digital transformation agendas. In Morocco, reforms aim to reduce administrative friction and improve the business climate to attract investment and support job creation. Digital company formation can lower barriers to entry for startups and SMEs, which account for a large share of employment. Streamlined registration also supports tax compliance and formalization of economic activity. The Moroccan diaspora represents another target segment. Many Moroccans abroad invest or launch businesses in their home country but face administrative complexity. Online incorporation tools can simplify cross-border entrepreneurship. While the funding amount is modest, visibility from a national investment show provides brand exposure and access to networks. If execution holds, Charikaty could position itself as a core digital layer within Morocco's evolving business registration and compliance ecosystem.