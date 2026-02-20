Rwanda: Title Hopefuls Police Eye APR Scalp to Cut Gap At the Top

Title pretenders Police FC will be seeking a victory over defending champions APR FC to close the one-point gap at the top when the two sides face off on Friday afternoon at Kigali Pele Stadium in Nyamirambo.

Although it is still early in the season, with 16 matches left to play, Police have emerged as genuine title challengers. However, serial champions APR FC have since overtaken them in the standings.

Ahead of the clash, Police head coach Ben Moussa has warned his players to expect a tough encounter against his former side, who are equally determined to retain their title.

Police underlined their title ambitions earlier this season when they defeated APR on penalties in the Heroes Cup final. Moussa is hopeful his team can replicate that success when the rivals meet again on Friday.

"We have to regain our form, be consistent and give our best in every match. Our full focus is on this game. We don't need to be stressed, but we must stay focused to remain in the title race," he said.

"APR is a very good team, so we need to be ready. I know they can cause problems, but we are prepared."

A win for Police would lift them to third place with 37 points, one behind leaders Al Hilal and second-placed APR.

"We cannot afford to be complacent at this point. We have to keep working hard and improving every week. We have not won in the last two matches, and we need to turn things around," Police captain Eric Nsabimana added.

Meanwhile, APR will also be eager to secure maximum points after dropping two in a draw against SC Kiyovu on Saturday, February 14.

Other fixtures

Saturday, February 21

AS Muhanga vs Rutsiro

SC Kiyovu vs Marines

Etincelles vs Gicumbi

Rayon Sports vs Mukura