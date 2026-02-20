Rwanda: Reg, RSSB Tigers Face Off in Basketball League Showdown

Friday, February 20

Men

UGB Vs Patriots 6:30 pm

REG Vs RSSB Tigers 8:30 pm

Women

Kepler Vs APR 3:30 pm

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) will face RSSB Tigers in a top-flight basketball clash on Friday, February 20, at BK Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:30 pm.

Senegalese 7-footer Hamady N'Diaye is expected to make his REG debut against the Tigers after signing for the club on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old veteran center will be tasked with containing Congolese big man Pitchou Manga in the paint when the two sides meet in what promises to be one of the most exciting matchups of the season so far.

A second-round pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, N'Diaye brings a wealth of experience from spells in France and other international leagues.

Ahead of the game, REG captain Prince Muhizi told Weekend Sport that the team is ready for the challenge the Tigers will present.

"We have prepared very well, morale is high, and if the players implement our game plan, we have a good chance," he said.

Friday's showdown comes with both teams unbeaten in their last two games.

The Tigers won their opening home fixtures against Patriots and Kepler, while REG defeated AZOMCO and Inspired Generation.