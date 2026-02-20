Kenya: TSC Seeks Extra Sh10bn for Teachers' Medical Cover, Plans 16,000 New Hires

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has appealed to Parliament for an additional Sh10 billion to sustain teachers' medical cover, even as it unveiled plans to recruit 16,000 more teachers in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education to defend its Budget Policy Statement, Acting TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei said the Commission had been allocated Sh16.5 billion for teachers' medical insurance under the Social Health Authority (SHA), against a projected requirement of Sh26.5 billion.

The shortfall, she said, threatens access to quality healthcare for more than 400,000 teachers and over one million dependants already onboarded to the new scheme.

"We have onboarded more than 400,000 teachers and one million dependants into the SHA scheme. However, the cost of providing adequate health services to all members continues to rise as we employ more teachers," Mitei told MPs.

She said the Commission was working closely with the Social Health Authority to resolve onboarding challenges and streamline service delivery across the country.

Concern Over Rollout

Lawmakers pressed the Commission over delays in fully integrating teachers into the new health insurance framework.

Committee members questioned the pace of implementation, with some citing complaints from teachers who remain uncertain about where to seek treatment and what services are covered.

Committee Chairperson Julius Melly urged the Commission to accelerate the rollout, saying teachers must begin benefiting from the scheme without further delay.

Ms. Mitei acknowledged the teething problems, attributing them to slow sensitization and onboarding processes, but assured the Committee that SHA had committed to fast-track implementation.

16,000 New Teachers

On staffing, the Commission announced plans to recruit 16,000 additional teachers for Junior and Senior Schools at a cost of Sh1.9 billion in the next financial year.

The move is part of efforts to address a national teacher deficit currently estimated at 116,000.

"In the past three years, we have recruited 100,000 teachers. The 2026/27 plan continues this trajectory as we address shortages created by the Competency-Based Curriculum," Mitei said.

However, MPs questioned why there were no recruitment plans for primary schools.

In response, the Commission said the transition from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum had created a surplus of teachers at the primary level, even as shortages intensified in Junior and Senior Schools.

"With the transition of learners to Junior Secondary, there is reduced demand at primary level, but new pathways in upper levels require additional teachers," she explained.

Promotions and Acting Allowances

The Commission also proposed Sh2 billion for teacher promotions, Sh1.5 billion for retooling educators in new learning areas, and Sh7.2 billion to convert 20,000 intern teachers to permanent and pensionable terms.

Some MPs raised concerns over delayed promotions for teachers who have acquired Master's and PhD qualifications, while others questioned the prolonged holding of officers in acting positions.

Ms. Mitei admitted that the Commission has no budgetary allocation for acting allowances, despite many teachers continuing to shoulder administrative responsibilities.

"We have no allocation for acting allowances, yet teachers continue to take up administrative roles. We appeal for Parliament's support to bridge these gaps," she said.

On development spending, MPs criticized what they termed inequitable distribution of education projects, noting the absence of new capital projects in Western, North Eastern and Rift Valley regions.

The Commission clarified that no new capital projects were introduced under the 2026/27 expenditure ceilings, with only ongoing projects in Kwale, Kitui and Murang'a counties allocated Sh61 million.

In total, the TSC presented a budget proposal of Sh422.9 billion, warning that funding constraints could slow key reforms, including the rollout of a new administrative structure for Junior Schools.

The Education Committee is expected to table its report on the sector's budget in the House in the coming weeks.