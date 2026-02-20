Namibia: Ricardo Mannetti - the Rolls Royce of Modern-Day Football

Former teen sensation Ricardo 'Bucksy' Mannetti, who made his Namibian senior national football team debut at 17, can easily be described as the Rolls Royce of modern-day football.

Born in Windhoek, the former ball-juggler grew up between Spokiesdorp and Bethlehem in Khomasdal. He was every coach's dream player during a very successful playing career that saw him playing both amateur and professional football.

Mannetti says: "I started playing football at around 10 years. I was schooling at MH Greef Primary School in Khomasdal. I was a better athlete than a footballer at that age. I started showing real potential as a footballer at Ella du Plessis Secondary School.

"I always loved playing midfield. I was a number 8, what they call a box-to-box midfielder, because of my athleticism and the freedom. I protected the ball very well. At the national team, I played as a 6, more defensive as a deep lying playmaker, much more structured."

Mannetti started playing for the Brave Warriors while he was still an integral part of the under-20 and under-23 national teams.

In fact, the retired midfield maestro showed early signs of a bright future when he was first selected for the pre-independence South West Africa under-13 team in 1987.

Mannetti, who wants to be remembered as a coachable, disciplined player, with a strong mentality who served and prioritised his country to the best of his ability, won the Victor Ludorum trophy at both primary and secondary school.

"I played for a club called Arsenal in the same neighbourhood where Civics were from and we were rivals. When Civics were fighting relegation, we decided to join forces in the Namibian Premier League so they could survive," he notes.

"Deep down, I was always a Civics fan and I grabbed the opportunity to play for them with both hands. As a player, I went on to win the Metropolitan Cup and the Windhoek Lager NFA Cup with them, and another NFA Cup with them as a coach."

Mannetti says he found himself in the midst of very exciting and talented midfielders like Elgin 'Sputla' Masite and Brian 'Robson' Isaacs. Training with them inspired and humbled him at the same time.

As for his toughest opponent, Mannetti is quick to pick out former Chief Santos and Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Mohammed 'Slice' Ouseb.

"Ouseb was tough. I would always pray for him to play in defence so we wouldn't meet in midfield. What a player," Mannetti reminisces.

It did not come as a surprise when Cape Town outfit Santos, who were campaigning in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the time, came knocking at the door of the Mighty Civilians to lure the talented youngster to the bright lights of the Mother City.

"I had so many ups and downs at Santos and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to have played with many wonderful players. We made history at that club and Santos shaped me a lot. I was thrilled to win the PSL," Mannetti says.

"I had a bit of everything. Whatever the game asked of me, I could deliver most of the times. With better development, I thought I could have made it much further. However, I'm grateful to God for the passion and a wonderful career with more highs than lows."

Mannetti adds the Absa Cup and BP Top 8 Cup to his Santos success story.

"The national team football made me mentally strong because we lost a lot in the beginning stages. That taught me to fight back and not to fear the big guns as I grew older. I have played in over 40 African countries for Namibia.

"African football back in the day was very intimidating and most of the other countries were very hostile. From food to accommodation and transport, you had to be tough psychologically. I have to write a book about my experiences, especially off the field."

He says his highlight as a player was Namibia qualifying for the African Cup of Nations for the first time in 1998 and winning the PSL with Santos in 2011.

He stresses that as a coach, winning the Cosafa Cup with the Brave Warriors for the first time in 2015 ranks highly on his list of achievements. Not signing with Sheffield Wednesday in England was his biggest regret as a sportsman, he says.

Mannetti also won the Cosafa Castle Cup Plate after the Brave Warriors beat Zambia 2-1 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek in 2016.

A normal day for the married father of three daughters and a granddaughter, who lost his only son, starts with coffee in bed, a quick update on the news and sport channels, and then taking the children to school.

"I am the sporting director of Ongos Sport Club. I am responsible for all sport codes, including the women and men's football, basketball and all other sport events like the Rugby Sevens and the Ongos Golf Day," Mannetti says.

"I have invested a lot in football and when you do that, the game will look after you. I can't complain as all I need to do is to keep on reinventing my brand. God keeps on blessing me."

He says he is grateful for what he has achieved as a player but as a coach, the only tick left was to qualify for the World Cup, adding that perhaps he would tick that one off another way.

Mannetti says there are still two things to accomplish to complete his football circle before he can say this is how he has imagined his life after football.

He says nothing can replace the feeling of getting up every morning to do something you love, are passionate about, and getting paid for it.

"Talent is not enough. Back in the day it was. The modern game expects talent, mental and physical strength, and consistency on a daily basis. Less than 10% of the children make it to the top leagues. Therefore, take your school seriously," he advises young players.