Ethiopia: GERD Remarkable Continental Dev't Achievement, Symbol of African Capability - Renowned Economist

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) stands as a shining example of African capability and a remarkable continental development achievement, renowned economist and public policy expert Dr. Ogho Okiti said.

Constructed on the Abay River in Ethiopia, the GERD is the largest hydroelectric power project in Africa. Since its launch in 2011, the project has been financed through domestic resource mobilization, including public contributions, bond sales, and government funding.

Beyond its national significance, the GERD is envisioned as a transformative regional energy initiative aimed at expanding electricity access, promoting clean energy, and strengthening regional power interconnection.

Dr. Okiti, who also serves as a senior official at Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Finance, noted that the GERD represents a living testament to what Africans can accomplish through determination and self-reliance.

He emphasized that the unwavering commitment demonstrated by Ethiopians in successfully advancing the construction of the dam through domestic capacity will remain an unforgettable chapter in Africa's history.

"For the Ethiopians themselves to mobilize the resources to complete that dam was fantastic, unique and unprecedented," he noted.

According to the expert, the active and broad-based participation of Ethiopians in the realization of the GERD has been both inspiring and exemplary, proving that Africans can mobilize their own resources to execute mega projects of continental significance.

Dr. Okiti further stated that Ethiopia's resounding development achievement--realized through strong public mobilization--has helped reshape Africa's future development and growth strategies.

He underscored that the success of the GERD clearly reflects the strong bond of trust and cooperation between the Ethiopian government and its people, demonstrated in practice through the implementation of a massive continental project.

"It signals that people trust the government to deliver, that citizens can directly contribute, and that resources required can also be found domestically -- not every time relying on debt or aid."

The project, he added, has reinforced Ethiopia's unity and practically confirmed that African nations can undertake and complete large-scale continental projects without overreliance on external loans and aid.

The success of the GERD, he said, serves as a model for achieving broader continental development goals.

Moreover, the dam is an important indicator of the need to expand continental economic integration and partnerships by strengthening cooperation across Africa.

Looking ahead, Dr. Okiti stressed that African countries are expected to work collaboratively to enhance trade and investment ties in order to realize shared continental development agendas.

The GERD, he concluded, exemplifies collective resolve and solidarity in fulfilling Africa's development aspirations by fostering regional energy connectivity across the continent.