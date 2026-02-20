Ethiopia: Ethio-Italy Coffee Business Forum in Milan Seeks to Deepen Trade, Investment Ties

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Italy have pledged to strengthen trade and investment cooperation as the Ethio-Italy Coffee Business Forum convened here on Thursday, bringing together exporters, industry leaders and policymakers to advance collaboration in the coffee sector.

The forum, reported by Agenzia Nova, assembled Ethiopian coffee exporters and Italian industry representatives to expand market access, reinforce commercial ties and boost investment across Ethiopia's coffee value chain.

Organized by BonelliErede in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy in Rome, the Ethiopian Coffee Association and Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, the event provided a platform for Ethiopian producers to showcase their products and explore new partnerships in one of Europe's most strategic coffee markets.

Speaking to Agenzia Nova on the sidelines of the event, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa, said Ethiopian exporters are actively promoting their products to create a larger market presence in Italy.

"Coffee is one of our major export products, with the highest quality, and with our strong brand, we have a large market. Wherever there is a market opportunity, we are ready to export. We have potential, we have quality coffee, and our businessmen are ready to bring it to all the countries where it is needed," the ambassador said.

Ambassador Demitu noted that Ethiopia's coffee production is steadily expanding, with estimates indicating output could reach a record level of over 11.6 million 60-kg bags in the 2025/26 market year.

She added that in areas such as the Jimma Zone of Oromia Region, increased productivity is also supporting coffee-related tourism.

In the 2024/25 fiscal year, coffee exports generated approximately 2.65 billion U.S. dollars, significantly contributing to Ethiopia's trade balance.

The ambassador also underscored that Ethiopia's coffee sector development is linked to broader cooperation initiatives, including projects supported under Italy's Mattei Plan.

Addressing concerns related to European anti-deforestation regulations and climate change, she emphasized Ethiopia's environmental commitment.

"In the last six years, we have planted about 50 billion trees, so this contributes to climate control," she stated, highlighting the country's large-scale reforestation efforts.

Massimiliano Fabian, board member of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, described Ethiopia as a key player in meeting growing global coffee demand.

"In the coffee sector, Ethiopia is one of the countries that can certainly best meet the world's greatest coffee demand. Africa in general is a continent with the potential to do much more, and Ethiopia is certainly one of the countries that can contribute most to increasing the world's coffee supply," Fabian told Agenzia Nova.

He noted that Ethiopia's coffee is "an extremely interesting origin thanks to the intrinsic genetic diversity of the green bean," making it particularly valued from an organoleptic standpoint. Though not considered a low-cost origin, he said it offers significant biodiversity and quantitative potential for buyers.

Fabian further stressed that investments in the coffee sector can serve as a catalyst for broader development.

"Coffee-producing countries have the potential for further strong development in Africa, and among these is certainly Ethiopia, which can contribute significantly and, at the same time, grow economically thanks to coffee. Economic growth is also correlated with social and environmental growth, therefore, in terms of all-round sustainability," he explained.

On his part, Gizat Worku, General Manager of the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association, acknowledged that exports to Italy have not grown rapidly over the past decade and emphasized the need to better understand the Italian market.

"Our goal is to better understand the Italian market and the buyers' perspective," Gizat told Agenzia Nova. "We're here to understand buyers' interests and meet their needs. On the sellers' side, we always listen to our customers: this is the heart of the program."

According to data presented at the forum, Italy is the third largest importer of green coffee globally, after the United States and Germany. It is also the second largest roasted coffee exporter in the European Union and the leading EU producer, accounting for about 25 percent of total EU production. Italy further leads global exports of roasted coffee to non-EU countries, holding a 32.9 percent share of the European total.

Despite Italy's major role in the global coffee industry, Ethiopia's share of the Italian market remains relatively modest. In 2024/25, Ethiopia exported 16,294 tons of coffee to Italy, valued at 88.67 million U.S. dollars. However, Italy's total green coffee imports during the same period reached approximately 655,000 tons, placing Ethiopia's share at about 2.5 percent by volume.

Gizat expressed optimism about future growth.

"It will definitely grow. We are making up ground from the sector's difficulties and are committed to resolving any issues so as to fully meet buyer demand. This is why we will sell more coffee to Italy," he said.

The forum is expected to pave the way for enhanced trade, deeper industrial cooperation and increased Italian investment in Ethiopia's coffee value chain, further strengthening the longstanding economic ties between the two countries.