Africa: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Honors Key Contributors to AU and Italy-Africa Summits

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recognized institutions and individuals who played a central role in the successful hosting of the 39th African Union Summit and the Second Italy-Africa Summit.

According to the ministry, the recognition ceremony brought together representatives of government offices, partner institutions, and volunteers who supported the organization of the high-level meetings held in Addis Ababa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos praised the coordinated efforts that ensured the smooth conduct of both summits.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said Ethiopia, as host nation, had demonstrated responsibility and patriotism in delivering events of continental and international significance.

He underlined that the country's image was further enhanced through the maintenance of peace and security, the provision of warm hospitality, and the delivery of efficient services throughout the gatherings.

He added that the strong inter institutional coordination achieved during the preparations and execution of the summits had laid a firm foundation for future national events.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to the young volunteers who supported the organization process, commending their commitment and discipline.

He described their contribution as "a clear reflection of dedication and national service."

State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the National Organizing Committee, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, also acknowledged the collective efforts behind the successful outcomes.

He said the achievements were made possible through close collaboration among institutions and stakeholders.

He noted that Ethiopia's development trajectory, including the transformation underway in Addis Ababa, was showcased during the summits.

According to him, the conferences drew interest from participants who sought to learn from the country's experience.

Certificates of recognition were awarded to various institutions and entities in acknowledgment of their outstanding contributions to the successful hosting of the two major gatherings.