Africa: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Honors Key Contributors to AU and Italy-Africa Summits

20 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recognized institutions and individuals who played a central role in the successful hosting of the 39th African Union Summit and the Second Italy-Africa Summit.

According to the ministry, the recognition ceremony brought together representatives of government offices, partner institutions, and volunteers who supported the organization of the high-level meetings held in Addis Ababa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos praised the coordinated efforts that ensured the smooth conduct of both summits.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said Ethiopia, as host nation, had demonstrated responsibility and patriotism in delivering events of continental and international significance.

He underlined that the country's image was further enhanced through the maintenance of peace and security, the provision of warm hospitality, and the delivery of efficient services throughout the gatherings.

He added that the strong inter institutional coordination achieved during the preparations and execution of the summits had laid a firm foundation for future national events.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to the young volunteers who supported the organization process, commending their commitment and discipline.

He described their contribution as "a clear reflection of dedication and national service."

State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the National Organizing Committee, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, also acknowledged the collective efforts behind the successful outcomes.

He said the achievements were made possible through close collaboration among institutions and stakeholders.

He noted that Ethiopia's development trajectory, including the transformation underway in Addis Ababa, was showcased during the summits.

According to him, the conferences drew interest from participants who sought to learn from the country's experience.

Certificates of recognition were awarded to various institutions and entities in acknowledgment of their outstanding contributions to the successful hosting of the two major gatherings.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.