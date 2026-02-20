South Africa: Woolworths Is Opening Doors and Expanding Opportunities for Emerging Farmers and Suppliers

This World Day of Social Justice, observed on 20 February, is more than an invitation to reflect. It is a call to act with intention. Woolworths commemorates this day by reaffirming its commitment to fairness, equality, inclusion and economic participation. Through its Inclusive Justice Institute, Woolworths is progressing from isolated programmes of support towards creating long-term systemic impact.

This financial year marked a significant milestone in Woolworths' social justice journey. For the first time in the history of the Woolworths CEO Excellence Awards, the top honour was awarded for social justice impact.

The Woolworths CEO Excellence Awards recognises outstanding performance across the business from its stores and distribution centres to its head office support teams.

Baden Jacka, Trading Head of Fresh Produce and Horticulture, received the grand prize for his leadership in expanding market access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). His work reflects a deeper shift, one in which commercial leadership and inclusive justice are no longer separate pursuits, but mutually reinforcing ones.

We spoke with Baden about what the CEO Excellence Award for social justice impact means to him, and his work at Woolworths.

How did you feel when you won a Woolworths CEO Excellence Award for Social Justice Impact?

I was both surprised and deeply honoured. I come from a modest background where equality was a non-negotiable value. My father instilled in us the importance of "doing the right thing", regardless of what others choose to do. It's a simple principle, but one I try to live by every day.

As a Trading Head...