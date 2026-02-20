Tanzania: Polycarp Pengo - Tanzanians Mourn the Death of the Retired Archbishop

Dar es Salaam — THE retired Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Polycarp Pengo, has died. He passed away on the night of February 19, 2026, at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), where he had been receiving medical treatment.

An official statement issued by the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Yuda Thadeus Ruwa'ichi, confirmed the death and said the funeral arrangements are currently being organized.

A detailed announcement regarding the burial is expected to be released later.

Part of the statement read: "The Catholic Church has suffered a great loss following the death of His Eminence Cardinal Polycarp Pengo, who passed away while under medical care."

Cardinal Pengo was born on August 5, 1944, in Sumbawanga, Rukwa Region. In 1998, he was elevated to the rank of Cardinal, becoming the second Cardinal in Tanzania's history after Laurian Rugambwa.

During his decades of service to the Church, Cardinal Pengo held various leadership positions both nationally and internationally. He is remembered for his significant contributions to strengthening faith, moral values, and national unity.