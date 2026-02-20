Tanzania: Polycarp Pengo - Tanzanians Mourn the Death of the Retired Archbishop

20 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — THE retired Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Polycarp Pengo, has died. He passed away on the night of February 19, 2026, at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), where he had been receiving medical treatment.

An official statement issued by the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam, Yuda Thadeus Ruwa'ichi, confirmed the death and said the funeral arrangements are currently being organized.

A detailed announcement regarding the burial is expected to be released later.

Part of the statement read: "The Catholic Church has suffered a great loss following the death of His Eminence Cardinal Polycarp Pengo, who passed away while under medical care."

Cardinal Pengo was born on August 5, 1944, in Sumbawanga, Rukwa Region. In 1998, he was elevated to the rank of Cardinal, becoming the second Cardinal in Tanzania's history after Laurian Rugambwa.

During his decades of service to the Church, Cardinal Pengo held various leadership positions both nationally and internationally. He is remembered for his significant contributions to strengthening faith, moral values, and national unity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.