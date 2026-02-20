Tanzania: PM Orders End to Land Grabbing

Kilimanjaro — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has warned public servants against using heavy-handed tactics to seize land from citizens under the guise of investment or development projects, stressing that property rights must be respected at all times.

Dr Nchemba issued the caution yesterday in Kilimanjaro Region after listening to residents' concerns while inaugurating the new Rombo District Council administration building as part of his official tour.

During the meeting, he received a complaint from a Rombo resident who alleged that his plot had illegally been taken after he was issued with a letter by the District Executive Director (DED) instructing him to halt construction, despite having already begun development procedures.

In response, the Prime Minister urged government leaders and officials to uphold justice and follow due process when making decisions affecting citizens' property.

He echoed sentiments previously expressed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has consistently promoted investment and development, while insisting that such initiatives must not violate citizens' rights.

"My colleagues, do not use force or authority over land that is not yours. Regional Commissioner, ensure your team does not misuse its powers when dealing with people's property. What was done was not correct in any case. If it is his land, engage him in dialogue instead of simply issuing a letter," Dr Nchemba said.

He further directed the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PMORALG) to issue a circular to regional and council authorities, instructing leaders to avoid coercive measures when acquiring land and to strictly observe legal and consultative procedures.

Providing clarification, Rombo District Commissioner Raymond Mwangwala and District Executive Director Godwin Chacha said the letter had been issued in error.

They explained that the land had originally been designated for official residential use by district leaders.

After allocation, the resident reportedly intended to construct a petrol station between the residences of the DED and the DC.

Mr Mwangwala said the resident has since been formally notified to allow for an assessment to determine whether he qualifies for compensation.

Earlier, while addressing residents of Marangu- Kitowo Ward, Dr Nchemba issued a two-week ultimatum to the Ministry of Water to finalise procurement of a contractor for the Lake Chala Water Project after receiving a progress report on the initiative.

He said that construction must begin without delay, noting that the project is expected to resolve water supply challenges across Rombo District. Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso assured residents that a contractor would be secured within 14 days to enable works to commence.

The Lake Chala Water Project is estimated to cost 8.66bn/- and is expected to benefit 34,104 residents in 14 villages in Rombo District.

Dr Nchemba also directed the Minister for Finance to mobilise funds for advance payment to the contractor for the 52.8-kilometre Holili (Rotima)-Tarakea (Nayemi) road project, so that construction can start promptly.

The road, estimated at 28bn/-, runs along the Tanzania-Kenya border and is expected to boost social and economic activities as well as tourism in the area.

He later laid the foundation stone for the Stephen Moshi Technical Secondary School, valued at 1.6bn/-, describing it as part of strategic efforts to strengthen the education sector.