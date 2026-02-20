Tanzania: ACB Targets 90pc Digital Services

20 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Dar es Salaam — AKIBA Commercial Bank (ACB) plans to raise digital service delivery to 90 per cent by year-end, up from 79 per cent, advancing its broader digital transformation strategy.

The bank's Head of Marketing and Communications, Ms Dora Saria, said the move is aimed at improving efficiency and simplifying customer service delivery.

"By December, we expect 90 per cent of our services to be fully digital," she said, noting that digitalisation enhances customer experience by providing fast, convenient and 24-hour access through mobile and online platforms.

"Customers are able to transfer money, pay bills, apply for loans and manage their accounts without visiting a branch, a shift that has significantly improved satisfaction and loyalty.

Ms Saria said digital transformation allows the bank to extend services beyond physical branches, use data analytics for better decision-making, and enhance security with real-time monitoring, improving fraud detection and competitiveness.

ACB Ubungo Branch Manager, Mr Joseph Samson, said the bank is committed to advancing financial inclusion through financial literacy, partnering with media to educate Tanzanians on savings, responsible borrowing, digital services, investments and sound money management.

