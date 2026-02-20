Tanzania: Brela Trains Youths On Business Formalisation

Dar es Salaam — THE Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA) intensified efforts to equip young entrepreneurs with business formalisation skills, holding training for College of Business Education students to boost investment opportunities and enterprise development.

The training, launched Tuesday alongside a youth investment club at CBE's Dar es Salaam campus, underscores formalisation as key to sustainable growth, financing access and market participation. Opening the event, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment under the President's Office, Dr Fredy Msemwa, urged students to seize emerging investment opportunities with knowledge, discipline and boldness.

"Formalisation is more than a legal requirement; it's a strategic step toward credibility, access to capital, and longterm competitiveness," he told participants, urging structured approaches to launching and growing their businesses.

ALSO READ: CRDB expands Mwanza youth livelihood investments

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed that understanding the differences between a trader, investor and entrepreneur is vital for sound economic decisions and resilient business ventures.

During the session, Senior Registration Officer, Mr Englibert Barnabas guided students on registering business names, incorporating companies and obtaining Group A licences, highlighting compliance steps, required documents, benefits of formalisation and digital platforms that streamline applications.

In a separate presentation, Mr Andrew Malesi addressed the registration of trademarks and service marks, underscoring the strategic value of intellectual property protection.

He highlighted that patents and trademarks protect innovation and brand identity in competitive, tech-driven markets. BRELA said the outreach is part of a broader strategy to raise youth awareness of business regulations and intellectual property while in higher education.

"By instilling compliance culture and entrepreneurial discipline early, the agency aims to nurture a new generation of law-abiding, innovative business leaders capable of driving national economic growth," Malesi said.

The initiative reflects a joint effort by government and academia to turn youthful ambition into structured, investment-ready enterprises, positioning emerging entrepreneurs for sustainable success.