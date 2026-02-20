Tanzania: Zanzibar Spends 800bn/ - On Strategic Projects

20 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — STRATEGIC development projects worth 2.411tri/- are being implemented under the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 and national planning frameworks, with more than 800bn/- already spent, Deputy Finance Minister Dr Hamad Omar Bakar has said.

Addressing lawmakers, Dr Hamad said project selection is guided by the Zanzibar Development Plan (ZADEP 2021-2026), the ruling party manifesto and presidential commitments, alongside research findings, feasibility studies and available financial resources.

The expenditure so far represents roughly one-third of the total estimated project cost. He said development balance between Unguja and Pemba remains a key priority, noting that about 90 per cent of 26 flagship projects, including hospitals, schools, roads and ports, are distributed across both islands.

"Every region has been allocated development projects to ensure equitable growth," he said.

Dr Hamad added that project allocation is aligned with long-term planning objectives to ensure sustainable economic expansion and regional inclusivity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.