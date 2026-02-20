Tanzania: Zanzibar Spends 800bn/ - On Strategic Projects

Zanzibar — STRATEGIC development projects worth 2.411tri/- are being implemented under the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050 and national planning frameworks, with more than 800bn/- already spent, Deputy Finance Minister Dr Hamad Omar Bakar has said.

Addressing lawmakers, Dr Hamad said project selection is guided by the Zanzibar Development Plan (ZADEP 2021-2026), the ruling party manifesto and presidential commitments, alongside research findings, feasibility studies and available financial resources.

The expenditure so far represents roughly one-third of the total estimated project cost. He said development balance between Unguja and Pemba remains a key priority, noting that about 90 per cent of 26 flagship projects, including hospitals, schools, roads and ports, are distributed across both islands.

"Every region has been allocated development projects to ensure equitable growth," he said.

Dr Hamad added that project allocation is aligned with long-term planning objectives to ensure sustainable economic expansion and regional inclusivity.