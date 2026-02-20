Tanzania: CCM - Politics Is About Democracy, Not Conflict

Kigoma — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has cautioned against confrontational politics, saying Tanzania's democratic path requires patience, tolerance and strategic planning rather than anger, as the country moves closer to the next general election cycle.

The party said nation-building cannot be achieved through hostility, urging citizens, particularly young people, to safeguard peace and stability.

CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Kenani Kihongosi, made the remarks yesterday while addressing residents and party members of Branch No. 17 in Malagarasi Street, Uvinza District, at the start of his tour in Kigoma Region.

"In building our nation, there is no room for anger. Politics in this country is not war; it is democracy," he said.

His comments come amid heightened political activity across the country, with parties stepping up mobilisation and public engagement ahead of the electoral season.

Mr Kihongosi attributed CCM's continued electoral success to what he described as steady implementation of the party's manifesto, pointing to infrastructure and social service improvements in Kigoma Region.

He said the region has witnessed expanded electricity access, construction of health centres and dispensaries, establishment of a district hospital in Uvinza and improvements in road infrastructure.

"In 2012, Kigoma was not what it is today. There has been remarkable progress. In the past, travelling to Kigoma meant enduring poor roads to the extent that one had to change clothes upon reaching Tabora," he said.

During an inspection of renovation works at Uvinza District Hospital, valued at 5.8bn/-, he expressed satisfaction with the project's progress.

He added that under President Samia Suluhu Hassan leadership, the region has continued to record improvements in electricity supply, modern school infrastructure and healthcare services, including the establishment of health centres and district hospitals in districts that previously lacked such facilities.

However, he acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly regarding some local roads in Uvinza, assuring residents that responsible authorities would address the concerns.

Mr Kihongosi emphasised that development is a step-by-step process, noting that government priorities must be sequenced in line with available resources. He compared national planning to family budgeting, saying it is not possible to resolve all challenges at once but that steady progress builds long-term results.

In the water sector, he said the government is implementing major projects, including a national water grid initiative aimed at expanding access to clean and safe water in villages and hamlets.

The NEC Secretary also called on young people to resist individuals who seek to incite unrest, warning that instability often affects ordinary citizens the most.

"Young people have dreams and ambitions for their future. Do not allow yourselves to be misled into actions that could destabilise the country," he said.

He dismissed claims that no development is taking place or that CCM lacks youth support, maintaining that the party's strength lies in unity among elders, youth and women.