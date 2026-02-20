Tanzania: Youth Empowerment Hinges On Diaspora Strategic Support

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has achieved remarkable progress in recent years, enhancing infrastructure, expanding access to education, improving healthcare delivery, and driving economic growth.

Despite these gains, the country continues to face persistent challenges. Youth unemployment remains high, key sectors operate with limited resources, and the demand for modern skills and innovation grows daily.

Speaking to 'Daily News,' Dr Joseph Masika OAM, a Public Health Specialist and respected Tanzanian diaspora leader, emphasised that the government cannot shoulder national development alone. He urged the diaspora to actively participate in nation-building.

"The diaspora is not a distant population," Dr Masika explained.

"We are an extension of Tanzania's strength and voice on the global stage. Giving back is not optional--it is our responsibility."

He highlighted the significant contributions Tanzanians abroad have made in medicine, engineering, business, academia, technology and public service.

While these achievements benefit host countries, he stressed that diaspora success should also create meaningful impact back home.

Dr Masika noted that other African nations, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Ghana, have successfully mobilised their diaspora communities as strategic pillars of national development. Tanzania, he asserted, must follow a similar path.

"This is the moment for Tanzanians abroad to rise with unity and patriotism," he said.

According to Dr Masika, the diaspora's role extends far beyond sending remittances. It encompasses skills transfer, advocacy, investment, and global networking.

"We must begin to see ourselves not as outsiders looking in, but as active partners in building the Tanzania we desire," he explained.

He shared his personal journey of service, citing donations of vital hospital equipment to institutions including Muhimbili National Hospital, Temeke Hospital, Rufiji Hospital, Bugando Medical Centre, Siha District Hospital, and Yombo Vituka Hospital. The contributions included ambulances, ultrasound machines, and C-arm imaging equipment.

"These efforts were never for recognition," Dr Masika said, "but to ensure access to quality healthcare for all Tanzanians.

When a mother receives safer childbirth care because a hospital has an ultrasound machine, or accident victims are transported faster because of an ambulance, that is development in action."

He emphasised the collective potential of the diaspora, noting that while one individual can make a difference, thousands working together could achieve even greater impact.

"Supporting Tanzania is not just sending money or equipment. Our role is broader and more strategic," he added.

Dr Masika encouraged Tanzanians abroad to act as advocates for the country, promoting investment opportunities, shaping global partnerships, and defending Tanzania's image internationally.

Diaspora professionals, he noted, are uniquely positioned to transfer knowledge and skills, raising local standards through short-term missions, academic collaborations, and mentorship programmes.

"The future of Tanzania depends not only on resources but on knowledge. Diaspora professionals can open doors for Tanzanian institutions to meet global standards," he said.

He also stressed the importance of investing in youths, given that Tanzania's population is predominantly under 25. Dr Masika called on the diaspora to support entrepreneurship, innovation hubs, and vocational training.

"Young Tanzanians must see that success abroad does not mean forgetting home--it means strengthening it," he said.

Dr Masika urged diaspora associations to adopt district hospitals, form professional sector networks, and pool resources for strategic investments in agriculture, clean energy, tourism, and manufacturing.

"To every Tanzanian abroad: you are not disconnected from Tanzania. You are part of its future. Contribution does not always require millions; it begins with commitment," he said.

He further encouraged diaspora communities to serve as ambassadors for Tanzania, shaping narratives and influencing policy spaces.

Drawing on his experience as a former Regional Delegate for Australia and Asia with the African Union-ECOSOCC, he explained how diaspora communities can build bridges between Africa and the world.

"Tanzanians abroad must not remain silent observers. We must be active ambassadors," he said.

Dr Masika highlighted the role of youths, noting that the country's young population represents both opportunity and risk.

"Tanzania is a young nation. The majority of our population is under 25. This youth bulge is either our greatest opportunity or our greatest risk, depending on whether young people receive education, employment pathways, and inspiration," he said.

He urged diaspora Tanzanians to invest in youth empowerment through entrepreneurship support, innovation hubs, and vocational training programmes.

"Imagine if every Tanzanian diaspora association adopted one district hospital. Imagine if Tanzanian professionals abroad formed national sector networks--doctors for health, engineers for infrastructure, academics for research. Imagine if diaspora investors pooled resources to support agriculture, clean energy, tourism and manufacturing back home," he said. Dr Masika concluded with a call to action.

"Our homeland has given us identity, culture, education and pride. Now is the time to give back. Let our diaspora be known not only for remittances, but for transformation. Tanzania is calling. May we answer with action," he asserted.