Tanzania: CRDB Expands Mwanza Youth Livelihood Investments

Mwanza — CRDB Bank Foundation is expanding youth livelihood investments in Mwanza to strengthen productive capacity, support sustainable enterprises, and improve income generation for organised youth groups across the region.

The Foundation delivered six fish cages, 60,000 fingerlings, and fish feed to Kitwima Youth Group in Nyamagana under a 200m/- project, and provided twelve fishing boats worth over 100m/- to a youth group in Ilemela to boost productivity and sustainable incomes.

The lender, one of the country's largest, handed over the items yesterday during the official launch of the Vijana Platform, a national initiative connecting diverse income-generating groups to economic opportunities in Mwanza.

The Minister of State in the President's Office for Youth Development, Joel Nanauka, who was the official guest, said the initiative targets youths across the Lake Zone regions, aiming to integrate them into economic opportunities that protect, strengthen and scale early-stage businesses.

"The youth of Mwanza and the entire Lake Zone use this platform to share your ideas and take advantage of opportunities...because opportunities open up when you approach them, but remain closed if you stay distant," said Minister Nanauka.

The government, according to him, has already allocated 200bn/- to support entrepreneurs, particularly young people, countrywide.

The Vijana Platform was officially launched last month as a national digital system for engaging, listening to, and empowering youths in areas including employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, and leadership.

The CRDB Bank Foundation Managing Director, Ms TullyEsther Mwambapa, said they are committed to advancing youth economic empowerment nationwide as part of broader efforts to reduce poverty.

"The collaboration between CRDB Bank Foundation and the Ministry of Youth Development aims to empower young people economically through the IMBEJU Programme. We have extensive experience to drive this initiative, guided by our genuine commitment," Ms Mwambapa said.

The Foundation has launched the Go Green Project alongside the IMBEJU Programme, both of which aim to finance youth-led projects that promote environmental protection and sustainability. Through the IMBEJU Programme, the Foundation aims to build youth capacity to establish and grow sustainable businesses, increase individual incomes, and reduce dependency.