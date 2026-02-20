Rwanda High Commission in UK Deploys AI to Enhance Service Delivery

Rwanda's high commission in the United Kingdom has launched "Nshuti", an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot aimed at enhancing service delivery and improving access to consular information in real-time.

The chatbot is integrated into WhatsApp and the high commission's official website, allowing Rwandans in diaspora and other service seekers to access key information instantly, without the need for lengthy phone calls or queues.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, UK look to stronger education ties

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the high commission, the innovation was designed internally as part of ongoing efforts to modernise operations and strengthen engagement with the Rwandan diaspora.

Johnston Busingye, Rwanda's envoy to the United Kingdom, emphasized that the innovation reflects Rwanda's continued commitment to innovation and excellence in public service.

"By embracing digital solutions, we are making our services more accessible, responsive, and efficient for our diaspora communities and all those who engage with the High Commission," he said.

"This initiative represents an important step in improving how we connect with and serve people in today's digital age."

The 24/7 virtual servant will provide consular and information services, including passport applications and renewals, National ID-related inquiries, document registration and certification, appointment and consular service guidance, and general inquiries regarding the high commission.

ALSO READ: We see real rhythm of development to partner with Rwanda - UK envoy

The chatbot will also share updates on the high commission's activities, including national celebrations, community events, locations, and contact details for diaspora organisations and community representatives.