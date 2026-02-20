Nigeria: Over 1,000 Contributory Pensioners Seek Solutions to Severe Hardship of Members in Osun

20 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)

No fewer than 1,00 Retirees under the Osun State Contributory Pension Scheme have sought solutions for severe hardship on members in Osun and appealed to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene and help save the souls of contributory pensioners in the state.

Speaking at a press conference jointly held in Osogbo by Alhaji Ayinde Toyeen, State Coordinator, Pastor Adepoju Sunday Chairman and Alhaja Abidoye Chairperson 2 noted that Osun retirees are suffering severe hardship, and sadly, deaths are occurring daily due to financial distress and lack of access to adequate medical care.

According to them "We, the retirees under the Osun State Contributory Pension Scheme, humbly appeal to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to kindly intervene and help save our souls."

"We passionately appeal to Mr. President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the father of the nation, to kindly intervene in the Osun local Governments imbroglio in the interest of the Osun contributory pensioners who are suffering."

They equally called on the president to work out amicable resolution to the problem, to enable the payment of outstanding entitlements to retirees, particularly Primary School and Local Government retirees between 2017-2026, Secondary School, Tertiary Institutions, and Civil Service retirees 2020-2026.

They remarked: "We respectfully urge Mr. President to also appeal to leaders and members of his political party in Osun State to cooperate in resolving these issues and help avert further avoidable and untimely deaths among retirees."

"We remain law-abiding citizens and loyal Nigerians who have served the state and nation diligently. We plead for urgent intervention in the interest of humanity, justice, and fairness."

The pensioners eulogised and appreciated the Governor Ademola Adeleke, for his remarkable efforts and commitment towards alleviating the suffering of retirees in the State.

They equally acknowledge with the actions taken by the present administration on the Payment of 28 months of half salaries owed by the previous administration, Payment of 12 months of half salaries to bonded retirees, registration of retirees under the State Health Insurance Scheme and the ongoing payment of a #10,000 monthly palliative to each retiree.

They recalled the interventions have brought relief and hope to many pensioners who had endured years of hardship.

