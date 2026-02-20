Ethiopia: News - Tulu Kappi Gold Mine Officially Launched in West Wollega Zone

Addis Abeba — The gold development project at Tulu Kappi, located in Ganji district of West Wollega, has officially begun operations. On 18 February 2026, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, alongside Oromia Regional President Shimallis Abdisa, government officials, and project leaders, inaugurated the construction and development work of the site.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Abiy described the project as "a major example of how we can responsibly utilize our natural resources for the benefit of the country and its people." He highlighted that the Tulu Kappi gold project will be developed through a public-private partnership and will provide socio-economic benefits to the local community, particularly through infrastructure development.

The project site lies 28 km east of Ayra town and covers approximately eight square kilometers. The project is led by KEFI Minerals, which acquired the site in 2014 from Newata Minerals, previously engaged in exploration activities.

Prior to the official launch, in September 2022, KEFI held consultations with local communities and government officials to agree on resettlement plans and work arrangements. The company told Addis Standard that these discussions led to agreements on relocating individuals, prioritizing local employment, and ensuring rapid commencement of operations.

KEFI CEO Harry Anaagnostaras-Adams said the Tulu Kappi project will serve as a global example of environmental protection and sustainable development in Ethiopia. The company had earlier secured funding for the project, announcing in January 2024 that it obtained $320 million to begin operations. Gold exploration work officially began in May 2024 following board approval in coordination with federal and Oromia authorities.

By August 2024, infrastructure work at Tulu Kappi had reached 95% completion, including worker facilities, water supply systems, and an airstrip for the project. The project transitioned to full operational preparation and was officially inaugurated on 18 February 2026 in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy.

Mining Weekly reported that KEFI's work involves relocating affected households, providing compensation, new agricultural land, vocational training, and construction of healthcare facilities. CEO Harry Anaagnostaras-Adams described Tulu Kappi as the largest gold exploration project KEFI operates in Africa.