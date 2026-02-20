Ethiopia: Russia Denies of Recruiting Kenyan Citizens for War in Ukraine

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kenya has rejected allegations that it was involved in recruiting Kenyan citizens to fight in the conflict in Ukraine, describing the claims as part of a "dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign."

In a press release issued on February 19, the embassy said it had observed with "great concern" reports circulating in Kenyan media and public discourse regarding Kenyan nationals who allegedly traveled to Russia, joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and participated in combat operations in Ukraine.

The statement comes after an intelligence official briefing presented to Kenya's Parliament reported that 89 Kenyans were confirmed on the front line, 39 were hospitalized, and 28 were missing in action.

The report, tabled in parliament on Wednesday by parliamentary leader Kimani Ichung'wah, alleged that officials from the Russian embassy worked in collusion with recruitment agencies to mislead Kenyans into thinking they had secured skilled employment opportunities in Russia. He further asserted that embassy officials had issued tourist visas to the individuals.

In response to the allegations, the embassy said the campaign had recently escalated into what it described as "direct accusations" against the Russian diplomatic mission in Nairobi and its staff, alleging involvement in "rogue schemes" to recruit Kenyans as combatants in the ongoing war.

"The Embassy refutes such allegations in the strongest possible terms," the statement read, adding that Russian government authorities have "never engaged in illegal recruitment" of Kenyan citizens into the Russian Armed Forces.

The embassy further stated that at no point during the ongoing conflict had it issued visas to Kenyan nationals who declared an intention to participate in what Moscow calls the "Special Military Operation" (SMO) in Ukraine. It also denied encouraging or collaborating with any entities or individuals to coerce or lure Kenyans into joining the conflict under false pretenses.

However, the statement noted that Russian legislation does not prohibit foreign nationals from voluntarily enlisting in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, provided they are legally present in Russia and choose to join the military.

The embassy said it remains open to "constructive and depoliticized dialogue" with Kenyan authorities to address legitimate concerns and to formalize bilateral cooperation. It added that several draft agreements and protocols, including those related to labor migration, travel arrangements, and coordination between law enforcement and security agencies, have been under consideration by Kenyan authorities for years.

The embassy said finalizing these frameworks would help establish a clearer structure for Russia-Kenya collaboration on such matters.

The embassy's statement comes amid growing public outcry in Kenya over the fate of citizens believed to have been recruited to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine. Dozens of families staged protests in Nairobi on February 19 to demand government action to bring their loved ones home after an official intelligence report indicated more than 1,000 Kenyans had been "lured" into joining Russian forces, far exceeding earlier estimates.

Relatives told Aljazeera many of the recruits travelled abroad believing they had secured civilian employment, such as security or mall jobs, only to find themselves on the front lines or in remote locations with limited contact with their families. Families are preparing petitions to present to government bodies, including the Foreign Ministry and the Russian embassy, seeking repatriation and clearer answers about the circumstances under which their relatives were recruited.