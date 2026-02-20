Malawi: HRDC Fires Warning - Silence the Threats Against Kamangira - - or Admit Democracy Is Under Siege

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded immediate action from the Malawi Police Service over what it describes as calculated threats and attacks against Counsel Alexious Kamangira and his family -- a development that raises serious questions about the safety of voices that dare to challenge power.

This is not gossip. It is not online drama. It is a direct assault on a legal practitioner who has openly criticised alleged corruption within the Judiciary -- and, by extension, an assault on democratic accountability itself.

HRDC Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa and National Coordinator Kelvin Chirwa did not mince words.

"HRDC reiterates that all individuals engaged in legitimate civic action, including efforts aimed at promoting integrity within public institutions, are entitled to carry out their work free from intimidation, harassment, or undue interference," the coalition said in a statement released Thursday.

That statement is more than routine advocacy. It is a warning.

Because what is unfolding is deeply troubling. Kamangira's alleged ordeal -- threats and coordinated online attacks -- signals a broader pattern: intimidate the critic, isolate the defender, exhaust the reformer. If left unchecked, it becomes a blueprint for silencing anyone who challenges wrongdoing.

HRDC is correct to frame this as a national issue, not a personal dispute. When lawyers, activists, or whistleblowers are targeted for speaking on governance and integrity, the message is chillingly clear: keep quiet or pay the price.

That is how democracies decay -- not in dramatic collapses, but in tolerated intimidation.

The coalition has also called on the Malawi Human Rights Commission to step in and ensure that human rights defenders can operate without fear. This is not optional. It is a constitutional responsibility.

And HRDC's appeal to the international community is equally significant. When domestic protections appear fragile, global solidarity becomes necessary. Malawi cannot afford to cultivate a reputation where defenders of integrity require external protection simply to survive.

Let's be blunt.

If Kamangira's critics believe he is wrong, the courtroom exists. The law exists. Debate exists. What does not belong in a democracy are threats -- especially against family members.

The Police now face a defining moment. Investigate swiftly. Act decisively. Show the country that intimidation has consequences. Failure to do so will not just embolden attackers; it will signal that those who question powerful institutions are on their own.

And that would be a dangerous message. Human rights work is not rebellion. Demanding integrity is not sedition. Accountability is not a crime. If defenders like Kamangira are silenced, the next target could be anyone who dares to ask hard questions. Malawi must choose: protect its defenders -- or watch fear become the new language of governance.