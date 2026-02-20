South Africa: Assassinated Abahlali Leader Praised for Fighting Land Grab 'Mafia'

"We don't know who killed Zweli and we don't know if we will be next" says housing movement leader, who has been in hiding since the murder

Zweli "Khabazela" Mkhize was shot dead on 12 February by two gunmen at the eNkanini informal settlement near Midrand.

Mkhize was the treasurer of shack dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo's eNkanini branch since June.

Mkhize had been outspoken against people who profited by selling off plots.

Six other leaders from eNkanini have gone into hiding since the murder, fearing for their safety.

Housing activist Zweli "Khabazela" Mkhize was assassinated for fighting against local "mafia" type criminals using land occupations as a means of personal profiteering.

This is according to Mqapheli Bonono, deputy president of shack dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo. On Thursday people attended Mhize's memorial at the eNkanini informal settlement near Midrand.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The eNkanini branch was set up last year because the community was facing eviction (Abahlali campaigns against evictions). Mkhize was elected treasurer of the branch in June.

He was visiting a friend in eNkanini on 12 February when he was gunned down. Witnesses say there were two gunmen who fled the scene in a Renault. A case of murder is under investigation by Rabie Ridge police.

On Thursday, a small white tent at the edge of the settlement where Mkhize lived was filled with community members and friends. Many people spoke fondly of the man they called "Khabazela", saying he was a man of principle who always put the needs of his community first.

According to Bonono, Mkhize is the 26th Abahlali leader killed since 2009. He added that these brazen assassinations have traumatised residents and left them fearful of further violence.

"Following the assassination of Zweli Mkhize the other six members of the eNkanini branch council have gone into hiding. People are fearing for their lives. They believe the perpetrators are still around the area," said Bonono.

"Abahlali started working with the community in a democratic process and the majority agreed that the land must be used to provide shelter. Not something that must be bought and sold. There are people trying to hijack the occupation and sell plots," said Bonono.

He said that the organisation was working with residents to gather more information to assist the police.

Gladwin Lebelo and Albert Selokela, the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the eNkanini branch are among those in hiding since the murder.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is the first time we have been back just so we can honour our friend at this memorial. We don't know who killed Zweli, and we don't know if we will be next," said Lebelo.

Selokela became visibly emotional when talking about Mkhize's impact. "My heart is broken," he said.

"He was more like a brother. We used to meet every day. He was a man of truth. A very strict person of integrity who could not be bought," said Selokela.

Selokela told attendees that in December, Mkhize got a threatening phone call informing him of a cash hit out on him. Selokela says he has also been receiving similar telephonic threats in recent weeks.

Several civil society organisations and trade unions have condemned Mkhize's murder.

"This is not merely a criminal act. It is an attack on democratic organisation, community leadership, and the fundamental right of the working class and the poor to organise and defend their dignity," read a statement by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU).

Police say no arrests have been made.

"It is reported that two unknown men came straight to the victim and shot him before fleeing the scene. The suspects reportedly ran to Modderfontein road where they got into a white Renault vehicle. Police investigations are underway," said SAPS spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Mkhize is survived by his spouse and three children.

He will be buried on Saturday, 21 February, at his family home in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal.