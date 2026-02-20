Egypt: Dawar Acquires Stake in BekyaPay to Expand Recycling Data Network

Egypt-based circular economy platform Dawar has acquired a strategic stake in consumer recycling app BekyaPay, expanding its reach to the household level.

Dawar operates as a digital infrastructure layer for recyclable material flows. The company records and verifies movements of materials across collection points, aggregators and traders. It reports documenting more than 90,000 tonnes of recyclables across 22 governorates over the past 3 years.

The acquisition brings source-level collection into Dawar's system. BekyaPay allows households to exchange sorted recyclable waste for cash through a network of collectors and collection points.

Launched less than a year ago, BekyaPay connects more than 30,000 users through 500 collection points and 120 collectors across 2 governorates.

By integrating BekyaPay, Dawar gains access to data at the point of waste generation before materials enter informal trade networks. The move strengthens traceability across the recycling chain and improves oversight of material flows.

The transaction comes as Egypt tightens Extended Producer Responsibility requirements and expands environmental, social and governance reporting standards.

Dawar positions itself as compliance infrastructure as regulation increases across waste management and recycling sectors.

Key Takeaways

Waste management in Egypt remains fragmented, with a large share of recyclable material handled by informal collectors. Digital platforms aim to formalize flows by recording volumes and linking actors across the value chain. Extended Producer Responsibility rules require manufacturers and importers to account for the lifecycle of packaging and other materials. Companies face pressure to document collection rates and recycling outcomes. ESG reporting is also becoming standard for listed firms and exporters. By capturing data at the household level, Dawar can offer verified reporting to producers seeking compliance. Digital traceability may also attract funding tied to climate and circular economy targets. Similar platforms in emerging markets have sought to bridge informal networks with regulated systems. If data quality and scale improve, digital waste infrastructure could support policy enforcement and new financing models linked to recycling performance.