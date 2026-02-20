South Africa: JSE Lists New Active and Global Etfs As Market Grows 29%

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has listed Amplify Investment Partners' first Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund on its Main Board.

The Amplify Strategic Income Satrix Feeder AMETF, trading under the code AMPSTI, gives retail investors access to the Amplify SCI Strategic Income Fund. The underlying fund invests in South African government bonds, corporate bonds and money-market instruments, with limited offshore exposure allowed under regulations. The strategy is actively managed to adjust allocations across market cycles.

Amplify is a subsidiary of Sanlam Investment Holdings. Since its rebranding in 2019, assets under management have grown from ZAR 7.5 billion to ZAR 80 billion by the end of 2025.

The JSE also listed two new feeder ETFs from Satrix: the Satrix MSCI Japan Feeder ETF and the Satrix Stoxx Europe 600 Feeder ETF. The Japan fund tracks about 85% of the free-float market capitalisation of Japanese equities. The Europe fund covers nearly 90% of the investable European market across 17 countries and 11 sectors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Total expense ratios are set at 0.35% for Japan and 0.25% for Europe.

Following the new listings, the JSE now hosts 131 ETFs with combined market capitalisation above ZAR 259 billion. The exchange said ETF market capitalisation rose 29% in 2025, increasing by about ZAR 60 billion year on year.

Key Takeaways

South Africa's ETF market has expanded as retail investors seek low-cost and diversified exposure. Exchange-traded funds provide liquidity, transparency and intraday trading, which appeal to individual savers and advisers. The launch of an actively managed ETF reflects a shift beyond passive index tracking. Active bond strategies offer income-focused investors a tool to navigate interest rate cycles and credit risk in a volatile macro environment. At the same time, global feeder ETFs provide geographic diversification. Japanese equities offer exposure to industrial and technology sectors, while European stocks span healthcare, manufacturing and consumer brands. Access to these markets supports portfolio diversification beyond domestic assets. South African investors face currency volatility and domestic growth constraints. International ETFs allow exposure to global earnings streams without direct offshore account structures. With 131 ETFs listed and assets exceeding ZAR 259 billion, the JSE's ETF ecosystem continues to deepen. Continued product expansion may further increase participation in equity and fixed-income markets.