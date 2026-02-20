South Africa: Nearly Half of South Africa's Young People Still Can't Find Work

The youth unemployment rate dropped slightly to 43.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 44.6% in the same period in 2024.

Youth Capital says the upcoming national Budget Speech must include clear targets, funded plans and accountability to tackle youth unemployment.

Nearly half of South Africa's young people are out of work. The youth unemployment rate was 43.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down slightly from 44.6% in the same period in 2024.

But things are harder than they were ten years ago. Back then, youth unemployment was at 34.9%. More young people are shut out of steady work today than a decade ago.

Among those aged 15 to 24, the unemployment rate is 57%. That is the highest of any age group, and it only counts young people who are still looking for work.

Many more have simply given up. A lot of young people move between long stretches without work, selling things informally or taking once-off jobs just to get by.

Youth Capital project lead Buhlebethu Magwaza said young people are not moving forward. "For this generation, survival has replaced progression. Young people are getting by, but not moving forward," she said.

Youth Capital says four out of five jobless young people have been without work for more than a year. Where young people do find jobs, most of those jobs are informal, with no benefits or protection.

Magwaza said the informal work young people are doing is not a sign of entrepreneurship. "It is survivalist participation," she said.

Youth Capital wants the government to use the Budget Speech to make real commitments. The group is calling for clear targets, funded plans and accountability.

"The youth unemployment crisis will not be solved by growth alone, nor by announcements without budgets," Magwaza said.