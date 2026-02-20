South Africa: Cape Town, Joburg and Ekurhuleni Locked in Dispute With AG Over Municipal Audit Reports

20 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

The Auditor-General has not signed off on the 2024-25 audit reports of three of South Africa's largest metros due to ongoing formal disputes.

Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke has not signed off on the City of Cape Town's latest audit report due to a formal dispute declared by the metro, prompting concerns from opposition parties about the status of its audit opinions.

This was confirmed to Daily Maverick this week by Auditor-General of South Africa spokesperson Africa Boso, who also confirmed that the AG had not concluded the City of Johannesburg and City of Ekurhuleni's audit reports, which are also being held up by formal disputes.

"The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) confirms that it has not signed off on the Cape Town, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg metros' 2024-25 audit reports due to disputes, declared by the metros, related to the audits of these municipalities.

"While we will not get into the specifics of the disputes, we can confirm that the respective parties are handling these matters in line with the AGSA's longstanding audit dispute-resolution processes," Boso told Daily Maverick.

He declined to comment on whether the audit opinions of these metros had regressed since 2023-24, saying that the Auditor-General (AG) did not comment on audits that had not been finalised and tabled in the respective council or legislature.

The City of Cape Town was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

