South Africa: The Epitome of Greatness - - a Tribute to Hosi Nwamitwa II

opinion

Hosi Nwamitwa II, a trailblazing monarch, overcame gender barriers to reclaim her rightful throne, leaving a transformative legacy in her community and championing women's rights and education.

"Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them."

If there was one person in whom all the permutations of greatness envisioned in this Shakespearean quote found fulfilment, that person was Hosi Dr Tinyiko Lwandlamuni Phylia Nwamitwa.

The seemingly counterintuitive injunction not to be afraid of greatness and the idea that a person may have greatness thrust upon them resonate well with the experience of Hosi Nwamitwa II. More importantly, she was a well-loved and humble servant of the people who, in turn, thrust greatness upon her.

As the reigning monarch of the traditional community of Nwamitwa from 2008 until her death on 9 February, as an awardee of a Doctor of Laws degree Honoris Causa at Unisa, a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group, and the chairperson of the Vatsonga-Machangana Royal Leaders Unity, she wore the mantle of greatness with pride and dignity.

Beyond the fear of greatness

By virtue of the royal blood in her veins and as the legitimate heir to the Nwamitwa throne, Hosi Nwamitwa was born great. As a person whose birthright and human rights were once denied, purely and...