Madagascar: All the Dioceses in the Country Have Mobilized to Help Families Affected By Cyclone Gezani

Moramanga — "It was a very difficult time for the people, and this also applies to the entire Christian community, as most churches have severely been damaged. In one church in Tamatave, the roof was completely torn off and the covering destroyed," said the Bishop of Moramanga, Rosario Vella, SDB, during his visit to Rome, speaking to Fides about the aftermath of Cyclone Gezani, which recently hit the island (see Fides, 17/2/2026).

Madagascar is hit by cyclones every year, and this year Gezani caused particularly severe damage in the island's center, starting from the city of Tamatave. The cyclone formed in the Pacific Ocean and struck the city with great force, heavy rainfall, and wind speeds of 240 to 245 kilometers per hour. Between 75 and 80 percent of the houses were severely damaged.

"All the peripheral, or rather, the poor neighborhoods of the city, where the houses are not made of brick but mostly of wood or straw," the bishop continued, "were literally razed to the ground. We all acted immediately, not only for the houses, but above all for the families who lost practically everything they owned. In all dioceses, fundraising campaigns were launched through the various diocesan and national Caritas offices to collect money, food, clothing, and everything else needed for daily life. Even the government, which usually does very little in such cases, seems to have become truly active this time, and we hope that this cooperation will yield many positive results."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"My diocese borders the affected area, but thank God Moramanga is about 200 kilometers away and was therefore less severely damaged. Some churches in the diocese were completely destroyed, others were utterly devastated. The school run by nuns was also badly damaged, and some buildings were completely destroyed," said Bishop Vella.

Upon his return to the diocese, the Bishop of Moramanga will immediately visit the affected areas to express his condolences to the victims and assess the extent of the damage.