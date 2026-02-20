Africa: No Evidence That a Mixture of Stoney Ginger Drink and Onions Will Shrink Fibroids or Ovarian Cysts - Visit a Doctor Instead

IN SHORT: Some social media posts claim that a mixture of Stoney ginger drink and grated onions can shrink fibroids or ovarian cysts. But this is false; there is no evidence that home remedies can shrink, cure, or eliminate these conditions.

A post circulating on Facebook promotes a "homemade remedy" of ginger beer and raw onions that can make fibroids or cysts disappear.

The post instructs users to grate three large red or white onions into a container, add two litres of Stoney ginger drink, and leave the mixture to sit for 24 hours.

It tells users to drink one cup of the mixture in the morning and evening during their menstrual period, repeat the process monthly for three months, then visit a doctor to confirm that the fibroid or cyst is gone.

The same claim has also been posted here and here. The posts suggest that the combination of ginger and onions can "shrink fibroids" and "eliminate cysts naturally".

Africa Check has previously debunked several home remedies claiming to cure fibroids and other reproductive health conditions. But can a mixture of this drink and onions reduce or eliminate fibroids or ovarian cysts?

We looked at the evidence.

What are fibroids and ovarian cysts?

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths made of muscle and fibrous tissue that usually develop in or around the uterus. They vary in size, from as small as a seed to as large as a melon, and a woman may have one or multiple growths at the same time.

They are very common, particularly among women of reproductive age. While the exact cause is not fully understood, fibroids are linked to hormonal factors, especially oestrogen and progesterone, which influence their growth.

Many women may have fibroids without experiencing symptoms. But when fibroids grow larger or occur in certain parts of the body, they can cause heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, lower back pain, frequent urination, pain during intercourse, and difficulty falling pregnant in some cases.

There are different types of fibroids depending on where they develop:

Intramural fibroids, which grow within the muscular wall of the uterus.

Subserosal fibroids, which grow on the outer surface of the uterus.

Submucosal fibroids, which grow into the inner cavity of the uterus.

Ovarian cysts, on the other hand, are fluid-filled sacs that form on or inside the ovaries. Many ovarian cysts are known as "functional cysts", meaning they develop as part of the normal menstrual cycle and often disappear on their own without treatment.

Both fibroids and ovarian cysts are typically diagnosed through pelvic examinations and imaging tests such as ultrasound scans. In some cases, additional tests may be required to determine the size, number, or type of growth.

Onions and ginger as a treatment

There is no scientific evidence that onions, ginger, or a mixture of the two can shrink fibroids or ovarian cysts. Onions are widely used in cooking and are a source of antioxidants such as quercetin. Ginger is commonly used as a spice and flavouring agent, and contains an active compound called gingerol, which has been studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

While these foods contain beneficial plant compounds, Africa Check found no published clinical research showing that consuming onion extracts, ginger mixtures, or ginger-based soft drinks can shrink fibroids or eliminate ovarian cysts. Having antioxidant or anti-inflammatory properties does not mean a substance can reverse established growths in the uterus or ovaries.

Some laboratory studies explore how plant compounds behave in controlled settings, but this is very different from proving that a home-made drink can treat diagnosed reproductive conditions in patients. No recognised medical guidelines list onions, ginger, or similar mixtures as proven treatments for fibroids or ovarian cysts.

Some studies suggest that maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables may support overall hormonal health and reduce inflammation. However, this is not the same as curing or shrinking fibroids or cysts.

Safe medical options vs viral home cures

There are several proven ways to treat fibroids, depending on the symptoms, size and location of the growths. Some treatments involve hormone-based medicines that help regulate oestrogen levels and reduce heavy bleeding or pelvic pain.

Pain can also be managed with anti-inflammatory medication. In certain cases, doctors may recommend procedures that block blood flow to fibroids, causing them to shrink over time.

If fibroids are large or causing significant complications, surgery may be required. This can involve removing only the fibroids or, in more severe cases, removing the uterus. There are also less invasive options, such as focused ultrasound treatment guided by imaging scans.

Ovarian cyst treatment depends on the type and size of the cyst. Some cysts resolve on their own, while others may require monitoring, medication or surgical removal.

Medical experts warn against relying on unproven remedies. Delaying proper diagnosis or treatment may allow fibroids or cysts to grow, potentially leading to severe pain, heavy bleeding, fertility complications or emergencies.

Experts have previously told Africa Check that there are no proven "natural" cures for fibroids or ovarian cysts.

Read our guide on how to spot false health claims and understand the tactics used to promote unproven remedies advertised as cures for various illnesses.