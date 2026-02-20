Kenya: Fabricated Graphics Depict Kenyan Politician Oburu Oginga Hurling Insults At His Niece, Winnie Odinga

IN SHORT: Fabricated graphics appearing to quote Kenyan politician Oburu Oginga as hurling expletives at his niece Winnie Odinga are circulating on social media. However, the graphics are fake.

Kenyan politician Oburu Oginga has hurled insults and disowned his niece Winnie Irmgard Odinga. That's according to a quote attributed to Oginga in graphics circulating on social media in Kenya.

"Huyu mtoto Winnie ambaye anatuletea kisirani ata sio wa Raila Odinga labda Ida alizaa na Murathe baba akiwa korokoroni, hii familia haina mtu mwenye kichwa kubwa hivi ambaye ndani kumejaa uji, mimi kwanza nilimlaani nilimwambia aoleke akasema hataki wanaume," the quote reads.

This translates from Kiswahili as: "This child, Winnie, who is causing us problems, is not even Raila Odinga's. Maybe Ida conceived her with Murathe while Odinga was in prison. This family doesn't have someone with such a big head who is full of porridge inside. First, I cursed her. I told her to get married and she said that she doesn't want men."

Ida Odinga is the widow of former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, who died in October 2025. David Murathe is a prominent Kenyan politician and businessperson. The late Odinga spent some time in detention during former president Daniel arap Moi's regime.

Since Odinga's death, cracks have emerged within the ODM. While Oginga was appointed to lead the party, an opposing faction led by the party's secretary general Edwin Sifuna has been vocal.

In his leadership of the party, Oginga has appeared to follow in his brother's footsteps by working closely with Kenyan president William Ruto, but Sifuna's team has rejected those ties. Winnie also opposes the party's camaraderie with Ruto, putting her at odds with her uncle.

The graphic has been posted on Facebook pages and groups.

But can it be trusted? We checked.

No evidence

It's highly unlikely that such a respected national leader would get personal and hurl insults at a close family member in public, especially since their disagreement is mainly political. This is a clear sign that the graphic cannot be trusted.

The statement is sensitive. If it had actually come from a prominent politician like Oginga, it would have sparked debate on social media and been condemned by other leaders. However, we searched and found none of these.

Local media have extensively reported on Oginga and his remarks, especially after he was appointed ODM leader. Such controversial comments from him would likely have made headlines. However, no reliable sources have reported them.

All evidence indicates that the claim is false and should be disregarded.