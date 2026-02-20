South Africa: Orlando Pirates Coach Says Title Race Not Over After Sundowns Loss

The 2-1 defeat at FNB Stadium cut Orlando Pirates' lead over Mamelodi Sundowns to three points in the Betway Premiership.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says the team have 13 or 14 games left and told his players to keep fighting.

Orlando Pirates lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The defeat left Pirates still leading the log, but Sundowns are now just three points behind them. Sundowns also have a game in hand.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says the title race is not over.

"With the number of games we still have, anything can happen," he said. "We have 13 or 14 games left. We have to fight until the end of the league. This is the message I want to give."

Ouaddou said the PSL is a tough league and the loss is not the end of the world.

"We wanted to avoid this scenario, but it happened. We have to keep working and keep believing," he said.

Pirates were caught out in the 37th minute. Their players were still appealing for a penalty after a foul on Maswanganyi inside the box when Sundowns striker Brayan Leon scored at the other end. Referee Jelly Chavani played on.

Despite that, Ouaddou refused to blame his players for the defeat.

"The players gave their best today. I don't have anything to reproach them, especially in the second half when they tried to come back," he said.

"The lesson is to keep focusing on the game, even when you feel you should have had a penalty," he said.

Pirates now face Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.