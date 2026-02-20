Zimbabwe: New HIV Injection to Reach 271 000 Zimbabweans in Major US-Backed Drive

The United States says it will support access to a new twice-yearly HIV prevention injection for 271,000 people in Zimbabwe over the next three years, as part of efforts to curb new infections and strengthen the country's health system.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the national launch of lenacapavir (LEN) in Epworth. US officials say the programme could prevent more than 9,000 new HIV infections during that period.

Speaking at the event, US Deputy Chief of Mission Phillip Nervig described the drug as a significant step forward in prevention efforts.

"I am confident that as the Government of Zimbabwe takes even more leadership, an AIDS-free generation is within our reach"he said

Lenacapavir, administered twice a year, is regarded as one of the latest advances in HIV prevention science. It was developed by US-based pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences and is already being used in the United States, as well as in Zambia and Eswatini.

US Ambassador Pamela Tremont visited Epworth Overspill Clinic -- one of the first facilities to offer LEN -- where she described the injection as a "groundbreaking HIV prevention option" that addresses barriers linked to daily medication, including convenience and privacy.

"The United States has evolved from just providing aid to working directly with recipient countries and communities such as yours to achieve self-reliance. Together, we are fighting HIV and building a stronger, more self-resilient health system for Zimbabwe's future" she said

She added that Washington plans to expand access to the injection nationwide as part of broader efforts to reinforce Zimbabwe's health system resilience.

Officials say the introduction of LEN comes at a time when Zimbabwe has made notable progress in reducing HIV infections, but continues to face challenges in reaching vulnerable populations and sustaining long-term prevention gains.