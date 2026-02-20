Namibia: NBC Seeks High Court Order to Stop Property Sale Linked to Ex-Employee Dispute

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has applied for an urgent court interdict to stop the sale of its property through a writ of execution obtained by its former employee, Johannes Gaseb.

Court documents state that Gaseb filed for unfair dismissal with the Office of the Labour Commissioner, which awarded him N$295 026 through arbitration, to be paid on or before 20 November 2025. However, the NBC has not yet made the payment.

In the hearing on Friday, the NBC is seeking a High Court order to interdict and restrain the former employee from taking any further steps to execute the writ of execution issued against the company.

NBC director general Stanley Similo says the company is also seeking an order to set off Gaseb's debt of N$186 000 owed to the NBC against the amount the NBC owes him, or alternative relief the court may deem appropriate.

Similo says the debt owed by Gaseb stems from a housing loan he obtained while employed by the NBC in 2013, for which the company provided a collateral guarantee.

"Mr Gaseb is in breach as he was informed to settle the outstanding balance of N$186 000 upon termination of his employment which he has not done," Similo says in the affidavit.

Gaseb refuted this claim, saying the NBC provided a letter to the bank as a guarantee for the loan.

"They did not pay actual money to the bank. We all know how housing loans work, the company just writes a letter to your specific bank to provide a guarantee," Gaseb says.

The NBC terminated Gaseb's employment contract on 23 September 2021 due to an alleged charge of attempted assault and threatening an employee for an office, following a scuffle between Gaseb, his supervisor, and a third colleague at the Tsumkwe NBC office.