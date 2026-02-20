South Africa: Energy Transition a Matter of Survival - President Ramaphosa

The climate transition is not only a developmental goal for South Africa, but a matter of survival for humanity and the globe.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired the virtual inaugural meeting of the newly elected Presidential Climate Commission on Friday.

"Climate change is an existential threat to the future of humanity and the planet. We must act with others across the globe to ensure that we do not breach the 1.5 degree warming above pre-industrial levels.

"We must reduce carbon emissions at a pace and scale that is appropriate to our national circumstances. We must simultaneously climate-proof our development and infrastructure, while strengthening resilience and disaster management capabilities," the President urged.

He noted that South Africa is already "experiencing the effects of climate change", citing flooding in parts of the country as examples of the destruction of climate change.

"[These] are predicted to increase rapidly as we approach the end of this decade and beyond. This could significantly impede our growth and our collective prosperity. It is likely to undermine our efforts to address inequality, poverty and unemployment.

"Addressing climate change must therefore go hand in hand with improving living conditions for all. Those most vulnerable to climate change - including women, children, people with disabilities, the poor and the unemployed - need to be protected," he emphasised.

Jobs and livelihoods of those working in carbon intensive industries will also need to be protected as South Africa moves towards lowering its carbon emissions.

"As the country works to reduce its carbon footprint, we must ensure that this shift does not disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, such as those who depend on industries like coal mining for their livelihoods.

"This will require inclusive social dialogue and unprecedented levels of cooperation between government, business, labour and communities.

"By bringing together voices from all sectors of society, the PCC will promote consensus on the implementation of economic, social and environmental policies needed to achieve our decarbonisation targets," he said.

From word to action

The President reflected on the progress made since the PCC's inception in December 2020 - noting that this marked a "turning point in South Africa's climate agenda".

Additionally, the commission has served as a platform for consensus building as the country continues its transition.

"By bringing together government, business, labour, civil society, youth and academia, the PCC has fostered inclusive dialogue and solutions to some of the country's most complex and contested climate and development challenges.

"It has helped to align diverse interests around common goals such as the phase-down of coal, investment in renewables and the protection of livelihoods.

"It has sought to ensure that policy decisions are both evidence-based and also socially legitimate and widely supported," President Ramaphosa said.

With the policy groundwork laid, President Ramaphosa stressed that it is now time to move the Just Energy Transition Partnership "from commitment to delivery".

"We must translate pledges into visible progress on the ground. Among other things, we need to accelerate renewable energy deployment, strengthen and expand transmission infrastructure, enable storage solutions and create space for greater private sector participation.

"We look to this commission for guidance on how to ensure that our energy transition advances energy security, while reducing emissions and maximising the opportunities for our economy from a low carbon transition," he said.

President Ramaphosa was candid about the challenges that lie ahead, noting the need to learn from past mistakes.

He highlighted the community of Komati in Mpumalanga which has faced economic struggle following the decommissioning of its power station in 2022 without a solid recovery plan.

"As this new commission begins its work, we should not leave important tasks unfinished. For example, we need to attend to the redevelopment of the community of Komati in Mpumalanga who, in the aftermath of the decommissioning of the power station, were left with no economic recovery plan.

"We expect all government departments at all levels to continue to be cooperative, supportive and receptive to the views of the commission.

"We expect all parts of government to take the PCC's recommendations forward and work collaboratively on awareness and social dialogue, enabling local action and adjusting policy measures where necessary," the President said.

He emphasised that all South Africans must be empowered to participate in the country's energy transition" not as passive beneficiaries of government services and corporate social responsibility grants, but as economic actors".

"This must be a transition to a transformed, inclusive and more equal economy.

"I call on you as Commissioners to work in close partnership with our key Ministers and their departments to ensure that climate action is fully integrated into our national priorities, from energy and finance to trade, labour and cooperative governance.

"Through coordinated leadership and shared accountability, we can undertake climate action in a manner that advances development, protects livelihoods and unlocks new opportunities for our people," President Ramaphosa concluded.