South Africa: Compulsory Gender-Based Analysis Training for Public Servants

20 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has introduced a compulsory Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) online training course aimed at strengthening gender-responsive, youth-responsive, and disability-inclusive planning, budgeting and service delivery across government.

The GBA+ online course is designed to support the development of inclusive and responsive policies, programmes and other government initiatives by equipping public servants with practical analytical tools.

Encouraging officials to enrol, the department said the training will enhance the capacity of public servants to apply an intersectional lens in policy development, programme design, and monitoring and evaluation processes.

Department spokesperson Cassius Selala said the course will assist officials in understanding how factors such as gender, age, disability, race, class and geographic location influence access to opportunities and resources.

"The GBA+ training will equip public officials with practical tools to ensure that government interventions actively reduce inequality rather than entrench it," Selala said.

He said gender mainstreaming remains critical to achieving equality and addressing persistent gaps in awareness and implementation across departments.

The training forms part of a coordinated and institutionalised approach to integrating gender, youth, and disability considerations into all areas of public service work.

Public servants may register for the course through the department's online learning platform, using this link https://learning.dwypd.gov.za/.

