South Africa: Teen Arrested for Possession of Explosives

20 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Gauteng Crime Intelligence have arrested a 16-year-old in Roodepoort this week for possession and distribution of explosives.

The team operationalised intelligence-led information on suspects selling explosives in and around Motlhakeng.

Information reportedly led the team to an identified address in Roodepoort, where they arrested the teenager and seized 50 blasting cartridges, 25 safety fuse connectors and detonating cords.

"Investigations remain ongoing to identify the criminal networks behind the illegal possession and distribution of explosives.

"Explosives are often used in the commission of serious crimes such as cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and illegal mining," the police said.

The teenager is expected to appear in court soon.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.