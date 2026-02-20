South Africa: Teen Arrested for Possession of Explosives

Members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Gauteng Crime Intelligence have arrested a 16-year-old in Roodepoort this week for possession and distribution of explosives.

The team operationalised intelligence-led information on suspects selling explosives in and around Motlhakeng.

Information reportedly led the team to an identified address in Roodepoort, where they arrested the teenager and seized 50 blasting cartridges, 25 safety fuse connectors and detonating cords.

"Investigations remain ongoing to identify the criminal networks behind the illegal possession and distribution of explosives.

"Explosives are often used in the commission of serious crimes such as cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and illegal mining," the police said.

The teenager is expected to appear in court soon.