South Africa: SAPS Destroys Over 13 000 Firearms

In an effort to remove illegal firearms from circulation, the South African Police Service (SAPS) destroyed a total of 13 859 firearms during its second firearm destruction process for the 2025/26 financial year.

This brings the total number of firearms destroyed over the past seven years to 305 934.

The District Commissioner of Sedibeng in Gauteng, Major General Adelaide Mukhwevho, presided over the official firearm destruction process that took place in Vanderbijlpark.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The majority of the destroyed firearms were confiscated during various policing operations, including Operation Shanela, and were forfeited to the State.

"Some of the firearms are linked to finalised criminal cases such as farm attacks, cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies, and crimes against women and children. Others were voluntarily surrendered or handed in during firearm amnesty periods," the police said in a statement.

By destroying forfeited firearms, the SAPS prevents them from re-entering circulation.

The provincial breakdown of firearms destroyed is as follows:

Gauteng: 5 193

KwaZulu-Natal: 2 752

Western Cape: 2 155

Eastern Cape: 1 300

Mpumalanga: 605

Limpopo: 535

Free State: 499

Northern Cape: 411

North West: 354

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation: 55

Type of firearms destroyed:

Handguns: 11 183

Rifles: 1302

Shotguns: 1004

Combination: 34

Firearm parts: 336

"Also amongst the destroyed firearms is a total of 7 708 blank guns, airguns and homemade firearms, which were also destroyed during the destruction process.

"Although these weapons are often perceived as less lethal than conventional firearms, they are often used in the commission of crimes," the police said.